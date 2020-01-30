|
Rowland Dorothy
(née Humble)
Embleton and formerly
of Gosforth Peacefully at Dolphin View Care Home on 21st January 2020,
aged 74 years. Dorothy, dearly loved wife of the late Keith, much loved sister-in-law of David and loving aunt of Corinne, Craig, Martyn and Bethany. Dorothy will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Service to be held at Holy Trinity Church, Embleton on Wednesday 5th February at 10.30am followed by a private cremation.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020