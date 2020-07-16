|
angus Alnwick Suddenly in hospital after a short illness surrounded by his loving family on 9th July aged 71 years.
Duncan, dearly loved partner of Jackie, much loved dad of Julie, Duncan and Martin,
a loving father-in-law and a loving grandad to all his grandchildren.
Funeral service to be held at
St Paul's Church Alnwick on
Monday 20th July at 12noon
followed by interment at
Alnwick Cemetery.
Friends and family are welcome.
We kindly ask during the current Covid pandemic the 1-2 metre
rule applies.
All enquiries to Kevin Foster
Funeral Services, 11a Palace Road, Bedlington, Northumberland
NE22 7DR Tel 01670 828899.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on July 16, 2020