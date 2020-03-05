|
|
|
HUNTER Edith
(Amble) Peacefully on 4th February 2020, aged 98 years, Edith (nee Gray).
Beloved wife of the late Jackie,
a dear aunt and great aunt
who will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at
St Cuthbert's Parish Church, Amble on Friday 13th March at 1.15pm followed by cremation at Cowpen Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the British Legion, a donation box will be
outside the church.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Amble. Telephone 01665 710437.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020