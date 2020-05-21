|
|
|
Dickinson (née Bainbridge),
Elizabeth (Liz) late of Wooler
and Chatton.
It's with great sadness we announce the passing of
Liz Dickinson, peacefully at
Abbeyfield Care Home,
on 8th May 2020,
aged 91. Beloved wife of the late Thomas (Dickie), loving mother
to Paul, Grahame, Gerald, Liz. Devoted Gran and Great Gran. Mum will be greatly missed.
Due to current government guidelines the funeral will be
a private family affair.
The family would like to thank the staff at Abbeyfield at this difficult time. Mum volunteered for NSPCC for many years so any donations
to them please.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on May 21, 2020