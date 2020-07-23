|
MacDougall
Elizabeth
(Betty)
(Morpeth) Peacefully, in Cramlington N.S.E.C.H. Hospital, on Monday 13th July, Betty.
Dearly loved wife of Alan, much loved Mum of Grahame and Calum, devoted Grandma of Sophie, Benjamin, Chloë, Kirstin, Céline, Eloise and Margaux.
Private cremation on
Monday 27th July. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, in memory of Betty, may be made to Save The Children.
The family plan to host a celebration of Betty's life on a date to be arranged next year.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on July 23, 2020