Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Rumens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Rumens

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Rumens Notice
Rumens (Morpeth)
Elizabeth (Betty) Peacefully passed away on
the 27th of July, aged 91 years, Betty, much loved wife and
mother. Proud and devoted
gran and grandma.
Betty will be greatly missed
by all family and friends who
knew and loved her.
A funeral service was held at Cowpen Crematorium on Wednesday 5th August.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to all family and friends and all the staff of Riverside Care Home for their kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -