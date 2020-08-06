Home

John Grenfell & Son (Bedlington)
3 Front Street West
Bedlington, Northumberland NE22 5TZ
01670 823204
Elsie Common

Elsie Common Notice
Common Elsie
(née Holleywell)
(Hadston) Passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on 27th July 2020, aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late John,
much loved mam of Paul, Karen, Shaun and Yvonne, devoted grandma and great-grandma. Elsie will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Due to restrictions the funeral service will be private.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Elsie may be sent direct to Hospice Care North Northumberland.
Enquiries c/o John Grenfell & Son Funeral Directors,
Tel. 01670 823204
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Aug. 6, 2020
