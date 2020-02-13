Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Morpeth
16 Manchester Street
Morpeth, Northumberland NE61 1BH
01670 512 277
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:00
Northumbrian Woodland Burials
Bockenfield
Frederick Bayne Notice
Bayne Frederick Peacefully and with great sadness on the 1st February 2020,
aged 92 years.
Beloved husband to Myra
and much loved father of
Jeffrey and Clifford.
Dear father in law to Kath and Jeya. A proud devoted grandad to Zoe, Shaun, Syrena, JJ, Leah and great grandfather to Harlow.
Frederick will be greatly
missed by all family and friends who knew and loved him.
A funeral service will be held at Northumbrian Woodland Burials, Bockenfield, NE65 9QJ on
Monday 17th February at 12pm.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare Morpeth, 01670 512277.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
