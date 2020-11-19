|
|
|
DAVISON Gladys Late of Belford
Peacefully in hospital on the
11th November 2020,
aged 93 years.
Gladys, beloved wife of the late Freddie, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of John and June, Brenda and Eddie, Steven and Sheree. A devoted grandma and great-grandma to her
eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Loved and sadly missed
by all the family.
Funeral Service to be held at St Mary's Church, Belford on Friday 27th November at 1.00pm followed by interment
in the Churchyard.
Due to current restrictions
the funeral will be private.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu, if desired, to the
Alnwick Branch of
The British Heart Foundation c/o
Alan D Haile Funeral Services.
5 James Street, Seahouses, Northumberland, NE68 7XZ.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Nov. 19, 2020