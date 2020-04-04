Home

Carr Gordon
Morpeth Peacefully on 1st April 2020,
after a long illness, Gordon,
beloved husband of Joan,
much loved father of Neil, Christine,
Andrew, Catherine and Alan,
and adored grandfather
of 9 grandchildren.
Former pupil of
Bede Grammar School, Sunderland
and retired Morpeth Newsagent.
Stalwart of Sunderland Amateur Operatic Society and
Morpeth Pantomime Society.
Due to the current circumstances,
a private cremation will be held with
a memorial service at a later date.
Donations in lieu of flowers please
to Wansbeck General Hospital,
Palliative Care Unit c/o
Jacob Conroy and Son,
8 Manchester Street, Morpeth,
NE61 1BH.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Apr. 4, 2020
