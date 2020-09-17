|
SIMPSON Gordon
(Belford) Priscilla and Flora would like to thank family and friends
for their kind words, cards, letters and emails following the sad loss of their brother (Gordon). They were
a great comfort at this time. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Berwick Infirmary for their loving care, kindness and support, also thanks to the Belford Practice and the District Nursing Team for their many home visits. To all his Care Staff at South Meadows Farmhouse, where he happily lived until being admitted to hospital, we give our grateful thanks. The family wish to thank Rev Jim Grebby for a comforting service at Blyth Crematorium. Further thanks to John Stoddart and his team at Alistair Turner, Funeral Directors, Alnwick, for their compassionate, and personal service.
Gordon, you will be forever in our hearts.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Sept. 17, 2020