Howard Snaith

Howard Snaith Notice
Snaith Howard James
Otterburn Peacefully at home with devoted wife Alison at his side holding his hand on
19th February 2020, aged 91 years. Much loved dad of Howard, daughter-in-law Rachael
and dog Max.
Family and friends please meet for service and burial at St Cuthbert's Church, Elsdon on Monday 9th March at 11:00am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to St. Cuthbert's Church.
All welcome for refreshments
at Elsdon Village Hall after the service.
"PLAXTON FOR SALE"
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020
