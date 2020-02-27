|
Snaith Howard James
Otterburn Peacefully at home with devoted wife Alison at his side holding his hand on
19th February 2020, aged 91 years. Much loved dad of Howard, daughter-in-law Rachael
and dog Max.
Family and friends please meet for service and burial at St Cuthbert's Church, Elsdon on Monday 9th March at 11:00am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to St. Cuthbert's Church.
All welcome for refreshments
at Elsdon Village Hall after the service.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020