|
|
|
Angus Alnwick Suddenly on 31st January 2020, aged 97 years, Irene
(Rene - nee Milburn).
Dearly loved wife of James,
mother of the late Billy and
Donald (Dobbie), David, Eve and Clair, much loved nana and great nana to all the children.
Would family please meet at
Alnwick Cemetery Chapel on Thursday 13th February at 10.30a.m for service followed by interment
in the Cemetery.
All enquiries to Kevin Foster
Funeral Services, 11a Palace Road, Bedlington, Northumberland
NE22 7DR Tel 01670 828899.
Family invite all guests to The Working Mens Club to celebrate
the life of Irene after the service.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020