|
|
|
ANGUS Alnwick The family of the late Irene (Rene) would like to thank all family and friends for their kind words, cards and flowers at this sad time.
A big thank you to Kerry Brown (Carefully Crafted) for her beautiful flower arrangements and the care she took.
Thank you to Guy at the Working Mens Club and last but not least a heartfelt thank you to Pat and Kevin Foster for taking care of Mam giving dignity, care and respect at all times.
Your service is second to none, you were there every step of the way.
Thank you from Jim, Eve-Marie, Claire, David and all the family.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020