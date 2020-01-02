|
Brown (Powburn) The family of the late Iris wish to express their sincere thanks to all friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement. Also for the cards, letters of condolence, floral tributes received, donations to Cancer Research and St. Michael's and
All Angels Church, thanks to
Dr Dark, Freeman Hospital,
thanks to Rev'd Bob Burston for a comforting service and to John Stoddart and staff of Alistair Turner Funeral Directors, Alnwick for funeral arrangements.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020