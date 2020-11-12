|
|
|
Symmonds Iris
(nee Curran)
(Alnwick) Peacefully at home on
6th November 2020
after a long illness
aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of Alan,
much loved mother of David
and partner Nicky
and a dear sister of Brian.
Iris will be greatly missed by all family and friends.
A service is to be held in
St. Michaels Church, Alnwick on
Monday 23rd November 2020
at 11.45am.
A private cremation will be held prior to the service.
Flowers may be sent to
Coop Funeralcare, Alnwick
Tel 01665 602328.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Nov. 12, 2020