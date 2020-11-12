Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Alnwick
Fenkle St
Alnwick, Northumberland NE66 1HR
01665 602 328
Resources
More Obituaries for Iris Symmonds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris Symmonds

Notice Condolences

Iris Symmonds Notice
Symmonds Iris
(nee Curran)
(Alnwick) Peacefully at home on
6th November 2020
after a long illness
aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of Alan,
much loved mother of David
and partner Nicky
and a dear sister of Brian.
Iris will be greatly missed by all family and friends.
A service is to be held in
St. Michaels Church, Alnwick on
Monday 23rd November 2020
at 11.45am.
A private cremation will be held prior to the service.
Flowers may be sent to
Coop Funeralcare, Alnwick
Tel 01665 602328.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Nov. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -