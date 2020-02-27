Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Alnwick
Fenkle St
Alnwick, Northumberland NE66 1HR
01665 602 328
FRANCE Ivy
Alnwick, formerly of Longhoughton Peacefully on 21st February 2020, aged 81 years. Ivy (née Grieve).
Beloved wife of the late Peter, devoted mother to Stephen and Allison, also a loving nana to Hannah.
Ivy will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
A private cremation will take place, with a memorial service taking place at St Michaels Church Alnwick on Wednesday 4th March at 3:15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Hospice Care Alnwick and the Grange Care Home, Warkworth.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Alnwick.
Telephone: 01665 602328
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020
