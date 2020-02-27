|
FRANCE Ivy
Alnwick, formerly of Longhoughton Peacefully on 21st February 2020, aged 81 years. Ivy (née Grieve).
Beloved wife of the late Peter, devoted mother to Stephen and Allison, also a loving nana to Hannah.
Ivy will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
A private cremation will take place, with a memorial service taking place at St Michaels Church Alnwick on Wednesday 4th March at 3:15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Hospice Care Alnwick and the Grange Care Home, Warkworth.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Alnwick.
Telephone: 01665 602328
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020