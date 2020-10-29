|
HOGG James Ian
Wooller Died peacefully at LaCura House Care Home, Berwick Upon Tweed on 20th October,
aged 88 years.
Ian, much loved husband of Margaret, brother of Tessa and Michael, father of Fiona and Graham and grandfather of James, John, Alexander and Nikolaus.
He will much missed by all his famiy and friends.
Private cremation. A memorial service will be held at later date.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu in Ian's memory to The Salvation Army or Parkinsons UK.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Oct. 29, 2020