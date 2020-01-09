|
|
|
FAIRNESS Jean
(Alnwick) Peacefully on 25th December 2019, aged 81 years, Jean.
Beloved wife of the late Ken,
loving mum of Peter and Tina,
also a grandmother and
great grandmother who will
be greatly missed by all
her family and friends.
A funeral service will be held
at West Road Crematorium, Newcastle on
Monday 13th January at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired,
to R.N.I.B. A donation box will
be at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Alnwick, telephone 01665 602328
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020