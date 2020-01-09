Home

Jean Fairness

Jean Fairness Notice
FAIRNESS Jean
(Alnwick) Peacefully on 25th December 2019, aged 81 years, Jean.
Beloved wife of the late Ken,
loving mum of Peter and Tina,
also a grandmother and
great grandmother who will
be greatly missed by all
her family and friends.
A funeral service will be held
at West Road Crematorium, Newcastle on
Monday 13th January at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired,
to R.N.I.B. A donation box will
be at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Alnwick, telephone 01665 602328
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
