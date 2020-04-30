|
|
|
Oliver Jean Doreen
(nee Marshall) Its is with great sadness we announce the passing of
Jean Oliver.
Jean passed away peacefully on the 16th of April, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Malcolm. Dear mother to Alan and Ann, grandmother to John and Adam and step-mother to Susan and Joe.
Jean will be greatly missed by all family and friends who knew her. A funeral service will be held at Chevington Cemetery on
Thursday the 30th of April 2020.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to everyone involved in Jean's care at Heatherdale Residential Home for their kindness and compassion.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Apr. 30, 2020