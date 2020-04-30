Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannie Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannie Marshall

Notice Condolences

Jeannie Marshall Notice
Marshall Jeannie Gwendoline (Gwen) Of Broomhill.
Peacefully at Heatherdale Care Home on 23rd April 2020,
aged 91 years.

Gwen, devoted wife of the late Syd, precious mam of Sheila and Helen and much loved mother-in-law of Graham and Philip. Special grandma of James, Ian, Claire and Jenny. Also a loved great-grandma of Jessica, Eva, April, Meredith, Joshua, Elliott, Austin and Ewan. Gwen will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

Special thanks to all the
staff at Heatherdale.
A private Interment will be held
at the family's request.

All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Amble, telephone 01665 710437.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -