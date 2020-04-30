|
Marshall Jeannie Gwendoline (Gwen) Of Broomhill.
Peacefully at Heatherdale Care Home on 23rd April 2020,
aged 91 years.
Gwen, devoted wife of the late Syd, precious mam of Sheila and Helen and much loved mother-in-law of Graham and Philip. Special grandma of James, Ian, Claire and Jenny. Also a loved great-grandma of Jessica, Eva, April, Meredith, Joshua, Elliott, Austin and Ewan. Gwen will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Special thanks to all the
staff at Heatherdale.
A private Interment will be held
at the family's request.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Amble, telephone 01665 710437.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Apr. 30, 2020