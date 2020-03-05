|
MORRISON Jim
(Alnwick) Peacefully on 27th February in Castleview Care Home,
aged 85 years.
Much loved Husband of Laura, Father to Judy, Libby, David,
Father in law to Claire, Grandfather to Carrie, Ellie, Joanna, Charlotte and Campbell, Great-Grandfather
to Lincoln dear Brother-in-law to Marjorie and Sylvia, Uncle to Harry, John, Ian and Katrina.
Private cremation followed by a memorial service at St Mary's Church, Lesbury at 2.15pm on Tuesday 10th March 2020.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Castleview Care Home, Alnwick.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020