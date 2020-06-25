|
HOGG (nee Telford) Sadly passed on the 8th June 2020 aged 70, with her daughter by her side.
Joan beloved Mam of Danyal, Allyn and Alexis, Mother in Law to Katherine, Nan to Lily, Evie, Annabelle and Esme, also Sister to Joyce.
A much loved and dear midwife to many, Joan will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
A private funeral service will take place a St Mary's Church, Morpeth on Friday 26th June.
Followed by a committal at Cowpen Crematorium. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to all family and friends for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on June 25, 2020