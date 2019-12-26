Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Scott

Notice Condolences

Joan Scott Notice
SCOTT Joan
(nee McPherson) Holywell
(formerly of Amble)
Died peacefully on
16th December 2019.

Beloved Wife of the late Tom. Much loved Mother of Michael, Stephen, and Martin. Adored Gran of Tom, Amy and Alex.

She will be greatly missed
by all family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Elsdon Avenue Church,
Seaton Delaval on
Monday 30th December at
2:00pm, followed by cremation at Blyth Crematorium at 3:15pm.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Parkinsons UK, c/o Co-op Funeralcare,
Tweedside Lodge, Tweedmouth, Berwick-upon-Tweed, TD15 2AW.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -