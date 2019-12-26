|
|
|
SCOTT Joan
(nee McPherson) Holywell
(formerly of Amble)
Died peacefully on
16th December 2019.
Beloved Wife of the late Tom. Much loved Mother of Michael, Stephen, and Martin. Adored Gran of Tom, Amy and Alex.
She will be greatly missed
by all family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Elsdon Avenue Church,
Seaton Delaval on
Monday 30th December at
2:00pm, followed by cremation at Blyth Crematorium at 3:15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Parkinsons UK, c/o Co-op Funeralcare,
Tweedside Lodge, Tweedmouth, Berwick-upon-Tweed, TD15 2AW.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019