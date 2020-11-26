Home

Vickers Joan Amble formerly of
Nottingham and Boston
Peacefully at home on
16th November 2020.
Joan beloved wife of Terry,
a loving mum and grandma who will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at St Cuthberts Parish Church, Amble on
Tuesday 1st December at 1.30pm followed by a natural burial at Amble West Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu if desired to the Amble R.N.L.I and North Northumberland Hospice.
A donation box will be outside the church.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020
