Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick Ryan & Daughter (Ealing)
6 South Ealing Road
London, City of London W5 4QA
020 8567 1664
Resources
More Obituaries for John Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Baker

Notice Condolences

John Baker Notice
Baker John Charles On Saturday 23 May 2020 at Hillcrest Care Home, Alnwick, aged 89.
Beloved father of Catherine, William and Philippa,
father-in-law of Carl, Frances
and Nigel and adored grandfather of his ten grandchildren.

He thanks his family for their
love and kindness at all times
and in later years, to his friends,
Hillcrest and the NHS for their goodwill and care.
Donations, if desired,
to www.rnli.org or via
Patrick Ryan and Daughter
Funeral Directors
0208 567 1664
Published in Northumberland Gazette on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -