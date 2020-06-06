|
|
|
Baker John Charles On Saturday 23 May 2020 at Hillcrest Care Home, Alnwick, aged 89.
Beloved father of Catherine, William and Philippa,
father-in-law of Carl, Frances
and Nigel and adored grandfather of his ten grandchildren.
He thanks his family for their
love and kindness at all times
and in later years, to his friends,
Hillcrest and the NHS for their goodwill and care.
Donations, if desired,
to www.rnli.org or via
Patrick Ryan and Daughter
Funeral Directors
0208 567 1664
Published in Northumberland Gazette on June 6, 2020