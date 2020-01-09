Home

John Currah

John Currah Notice
CURRAH Charlie
(Ulgham) Peacefully on
28th December 2019,
aged 93 years.
John Alfred (Charlie)
Beloved husband of the
late Edna, loving dad of John.
He will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will take place
at Cowpen Crematorium on Monday 20th January at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired,
to Alzheimer's UK.
A donation box will be at
the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Amble, telephone 01665 710437.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
