John Fairless

John Fairless Notice
Fairless John (Codgie)
William Alnwick.
Peacefully on 26th of July 2020, aged 86 years, beloved husband of the late Lyn, loving father to Paul, dear father-in-law and friend.
John will be greatly missed by
all family and friends who
knew and loved him.
A funeral Service will be held at
St Michael's Church, Alnwick on Thursday, 13th August at 10.00am followed by an interment at Alnwick Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers, if desired for
The Blind Veterans UK.
A donation box will be available
at the Church.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Aug. 6, 2020
