JONES John Byron Died peacefully on
21st July 2020,
aged 82 years, at Northumberland Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, Cramlington.
Much loved and revered husband of Elizabeth, father of Toby and Harriet, father-in-law of Sara
and Rory and grandfather
of Calum, Lottie and Rhys.
Private family service only,
due to current coronavirus constraints, at 1.30 pm
on Wednesday 5th August at Alnwick Cemetery.
Extended family and friends are invited to the graveside committal immediately afterwards.
No flowers please but donations
to the British Heart Foundation would be appreciated.
There will be a gathering to celebrate John's life when coronavirus restrictions
are entirely lifted.
The family wish to express
their special thanks to the
doctors and staff of the elderly care ward at the hospitals
in Cramlington and Alnwick.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on July 30, 2020