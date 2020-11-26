|
Brickley Joyce
Late of Alnwick
(nee Douglas
of Chevington Drift) Peacefully in hospital on 16th November 2020, aged 90 years.
Joyce, beloved wife of the late Fred, dearly loved mother and mother in law of Peter and Cathy and the late Michael and Margaret.
A devoted grandmother to Michelle, Marie, Hannah and Jessie and aunt to Kenneth and Violet and great grandmother to her great grandchildren. Loved and sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions the funeral will be private. The funeral service will be held at St John's Church, Chevington on Wednesday 9th December followed by a later cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Nurses. Joyce herself was a career nurse and carer.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020