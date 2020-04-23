Home

Stewart (Rothbury) It is with great sadness we announce the passing of
Joyce Stewart, peacefully at home on the 8th April aged 93 years. Loving wife of the late Ronnie, much loved mam to Ronnie, Anne, Maureen and the late Peter.
Loving grandma
and great grandma.
Joyce will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
A private funeral will take
place at Cowpen Crematorium.
The family would like to express
their sincere thanks to all friends for their kindness and support during this difficult time.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Joyce's life. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made directly to Maureen in aid of the R.V.S (Rothbury Group).
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020
