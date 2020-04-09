|
SIMPSON Kathleen
(Kath)
Shilbottle It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kath Simpson, Kath peacefully passed away on the 2nd April 2020
aged 71 years.
Beloved wife of the late Raymond Simpson, much loved mam to Kevin, Craig and Les, loving nana and great-nana to Emma, Nyall, Sharna, Aaron, Kieran, Tonicha, Campbell, Aiden, Freya and Violet, dear sister to Lillian and Chris.
A private funeral will be held at Cowpen Crematorium on
Tuesday 14th April at 9.15am.
The family would like to express their thanks to family and friends during their recent bereavement
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Apr. 9, 2020