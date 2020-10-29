|
|
|
BILLANIE Keith The family of the late Keith Billanie would like to thank family and friends for all the thoughtful condolence cards, expressions of sympathy, kind gestures of support shown to us following our sad loss. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the
Officiant Valerie Nossiter for a beautiful and supportive service. We thank the funeral director, Mike Hale and his colleagues at Amble Co-op Funeral Services for a caring and professional service. We thank the doctors and nurses who cared for Keith in the
Cramlington and Wansbeck
Hospitals and finally we thank those who donated to
The Salvation Army charity
in Keith's name.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Oct. 29, 2020