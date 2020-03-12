|
Campbell Keith
(Seahouses) Suddenly but peacefully at home on Friday 28th February 2020.
Keith, a loving husband to the late Sine, a dear dad to Cathy and father in law to Allen.
Friends may like to gather at Cowpen Crematorium on
Monday 16th March at 1pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Alnwick Playhouse or Great North Air Ambulance Service c/o Alan D Haile Funeral Services,
5 James Street, Seahouses, Northumberland NE68 7XZ.
Tel: 01665 720258.
Please wear something blue.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020