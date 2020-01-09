Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Baker

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Baker Notice
BAKER Kenneth
(Ken)
Alnwick Peacefully in Alnwick Infirmary on 1st January 2020, aged 93 years. Ken, beloved husband of 64 years to Hazel, much loved dad of Paul and Paula, a loving grandpa of Mark, Paul, Samuel and Joshua.
Ken will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends and we remembered him as a loving, gracious and Godly man.
A Thanksgiving service will be held at Alnwick Baptist Church on
Friday 17th January at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Alnwick Baptist Church.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -