|
|
|
BAKER Kenneth
(Ken)
Alnwick Peacefully in Alnwick Infirmary on 1st January 2020, aged 93 years. Ken, beloved husband of 64 years to Hazel, much loved dad of Paul and Paula, a loving grandpa of Mark, Paul, Samuel and Joshua.
Ken will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends and we remembered him as a loving, gracious and Godly man.
A Thanksgiving service will be held at Alnwick Baptist Church on
Friday 17th January at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Alnwick Baptist Church.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020