BRierley Kim Aged 56, sadly passed away peacefully with her children by her side, on 11th April 2020.
A loving daughter of John and Audrey, a loving sister to Lynn, Suzanne and Joanne, devoted mother to Paul, Andrea, Lee, Emma and Anthony, much loved grandma to her nine grandchildren and loving auntie to her niece and nephews.
Kim's family would like to thank everyone for their kind messages of sympathy at this very sad time.
Kim will always be remembered and will be sadly missed.
Due to current circumstances the funeral has already taken place.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Apr. 30, 2020