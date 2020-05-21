|
|
|
HARDING Leslie
(LES)
Amble Peacefully at home on 9th May 2020, aged 85 years.
Les, beloved Husband of Marjorie, loving Dad of Michael and Alison, Father in law to Jeff and Linda, devoted Granda of Stephanie and Husband Iches, Kay and Fiancé Matty, Caitlin and Jordan,
Great Granda of Mateo, Amaya
and Joaquine.
Les will be greatly missed by all
his family and friends.
The family would like to thanks
Dr Long and Bernice for all their care. Due to present circumstances, a private family funeral will be held
at Blyth Crematorium on
Tuesday 26th May at 12.15pm
Donations if desired to
Hospice Care Alnwick or Coquet Medical Group District Nurses.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on May 21, 2020