Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Letty Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Letty Scott

Notice Condolences

Letty Scott Notice
Scott Widdrington
(Letty) Peacefully at home on
16th February 2020,
aged 83 years, Letty.
Beloved wife of Hugh,
loving mam of Irene, Donna,
Jean, Hugh and Cameron.
Also a devoted granny and great granny who will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at Widdrington United Reformed Church on Friday 28th February
at 12.30pm followed by a private cremation. All floral tributes and enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Amble. Telephone: 01665 710437.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -