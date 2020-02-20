|
|
|
Scott Widdrington
(Letty) Peacefully at home on
16th February 2020,
aged 83 years, Letty.
Beloved wife of Hugh,
loving mam of Irene, Donna,
Jean, Hugh and Cameron.
Also a devoted granny and great granny who will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at Widdrington United Reformed Church on Friday 28th February
at 12.30pm followed by a private cremation. All floral tributes and enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Amble. Telephone: 01665 710437.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020