GIVENS Lilian
née Halliday
Alnwick Peacefully in hospital on 2nd February 2020, aged 63 years, Lilian.
Beloved wife of Norman and
a much loved aunt, great aunt, cousin and niece to all of her family also a devoted sister
of the late Peter.
Lilian will be greatly missed by
all of her family and friends.
A private family cremation will be
followed by a celebration of Lilian's life at St Michael's Church, Alnwick on Friday 14th February at 1pm where everyone is welcome.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the
British Lung Foundation.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020