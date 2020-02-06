|
|
|
FORSTER Alnwick Peacefully on 18th January 2020 aged 91 years, Lillian.
A devoted aunt who will be
greatly missed by all her
family and friends.
A Private cremation will be held, followed by a memorial service at St Michael's Church, Alnwick which will take place on
Tuesday 11th February at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to
St Michael's Church or to be sent to The NSPCC. All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Alnwick, Telephone 01665 602328
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020