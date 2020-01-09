Home

Lisa Bolton

Notice Condolences

Lisa Bolton Notice
Bolton Lisa MBE
(Chatton) Lisa, aged 86 years,
peacefully in hospital on the
29th December 2019.
Loved wife of the late John,
mother of Gay and Nick,
mother-in-law of Nicola and
Paul and a loved granny of
Daniel, Hannah, Naomi.
Cremation to be held at Houndwood Crematorium,
near Eyemouth on
Saturday 11th January 2020 at 11.30am, followed by a memorial service at Holy Cross Church, Chatton at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Ward 6, NSECH, or
Swan & Wildlife Trust, Berwick c/o
Alan D Haile Funeral Services,
5 James Street, Seahouses, Northumberland, NE68 7XZ. Family and friends please meet at the crematorium or church.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
