|
|
|
Bolton Lisa MBE
(Chatton) Lisa, aged 86 years,
peacefully in hospital on the
29th December 2019.
Loved wife of the late John,
mother of Gay and Nick,
mother-in-law of Nicola and
Paul and a loved granny of
Daniel, Hannah, Naomi.
Cremation to be held at Houndwood Crematorium,
near Eyemouth on
Saturday 11th January 2020 at 11.30am, followed by a memorial service at Holy Cross Church, Chatton at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Ward 6, NSECH, or
Swan & Wildlife Trust, Berwick c/o
Alan D Haile Funeral Services,
5 James Street, Seahouses, Northumberland, NE68 7XZ. Family and friends please meet at the crematorium or church.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020