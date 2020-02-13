|
|
|
DODD Margaret
(nee Birkley)
(Felton) Michael, Stephen and Angela sincerely thank family, friends and neighbours for their kindness, sympathy and messages of condolence after the sad loss of Margaret. Special thanks to niece Jayne for the heart warming tribute, Rev'd Gabby Llewelyn for the comforting service, Felton Surgery Doctors, Community Nurses and Carers and to Peter and Shirley of Alistair Tuner Funeral Directors for funeral arrangements. Many thanks to all who attended the funeral service and for generous donations in memory of Margaret which raised £1,010 and will be shared between Macmillan Carers and Motor Neurone Disease Association.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020