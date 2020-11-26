Home

Gardiner Margaret Lilian
Alnwick,
formerly of Gatehead Passed away suddenly at home on the 13th November 2020,
aged 89 years. Margaret,
beloved wife of the late Ken,
much loved mam of Sandra,
Mike and Ian, loving grandma to
Jake, John and Hayley.
Margaret will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
A church service for family and friends will take place at
St. Michaels Church, Alnwick on Wednesday 2nd December at 10.30am, followed by a
private family interment.
Flowers welcome.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020
