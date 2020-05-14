|
|
|
Gray Margaret
Amble Passed away peacefully on
Monday 4th May, after a short illness, Margaret beloved wife of the late Bill, much loved sister to John and the late Lyall and a loving aunt to Diane, Janette, David and the late Alan, Peter and Claire.
Margaret will be sadly missed
by all the family.
Due to present circumstances a private family funeral will be held at Blyth Crematorium
on Monday 18th May at 3.15pm.
Donations if desired to
Alzheimer's Society (NE)
in memory of Margaret's late husband Bill.
Family and friends will be invited to a memorial to celebrate Margaret's life in due course.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on May 14, 2020