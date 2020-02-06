|
|
|
Hall Margaret Isobella
(nee Straughan)
Shilbottle, Blue Lodge Peacefully on the
1st February aged 93 years.
Margaret, beloved wife of the late John. Loving mam of John and Douglas. Dear mother-in-law to Joan and Tracy, grandma to Cherrie Natalie and Erin.
Also a special thank you to all the staff at Hillcrest Nursing Home and District Nurses for the excellent help and support given.
Friends please meet for a funeral service at St James's Church, Shilbottle on February 13th at
13.30 followed by a burial at Shilbottle Cemetery.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020